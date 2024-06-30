Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. 4,724,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

