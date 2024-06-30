Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

