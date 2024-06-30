Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.10. 409,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,613. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average of $239.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

