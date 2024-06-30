Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. 416,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,297. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.