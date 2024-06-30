Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294,780.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. 416,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,297. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.