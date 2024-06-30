Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.