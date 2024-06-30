Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,878. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

