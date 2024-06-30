Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 1,851,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.