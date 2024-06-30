Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 1,851,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
