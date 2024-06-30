Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,797. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

