Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

