Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Boosted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

