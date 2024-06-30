Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 234,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 2,669,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.