Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 2,669,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

