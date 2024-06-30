Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Boosted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $147.92. 109,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,361. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

