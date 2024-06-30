Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. 2,850,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

