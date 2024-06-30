Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.48 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.48 million and $5.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001415 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

