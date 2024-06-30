Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance
Shares of VYEY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
About Victory Oilfield Tech
