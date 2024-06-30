Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

Shares of VYEY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.