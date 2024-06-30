VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 251,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,873. The company has a market capitalization of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

