Vicus Capital Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $344.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $352.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

