Vicus Capital Has $173.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $173,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

