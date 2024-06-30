Vicus Capital Has $272,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,145,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $127,176,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

