Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $446.32. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

