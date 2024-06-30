Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

