Vicus Capital Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $786.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $726.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

