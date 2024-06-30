Vicus Capital Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

