Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

