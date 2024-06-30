Vicus Capital Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in SAP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

