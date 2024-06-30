Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.60

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and traded as high as $38.20. Viper Energy shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 6,464,582 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 496,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after acquiring an additional 634,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.