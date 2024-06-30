Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $34.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIR

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,706 shares of company stock worth $761,578. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.