Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.66 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00005844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $102.78 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,561.50 or 0.99954359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00076837 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.42711924 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,059,852.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

