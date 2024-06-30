VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,369.0 days.

VusionGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRBEF remained flat at $158.40 during midday trading on Friday. VusionGroup has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.79.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

