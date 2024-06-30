Wanchain Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00045902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,089,734 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.