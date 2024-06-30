Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) PT Raised to GBX 435 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.58) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470 ($5.96).

LON WOSG opened at GBX 414 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 789 ($10.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £991.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.80.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

