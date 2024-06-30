Waterway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,675,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 22,614,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.