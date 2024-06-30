Waterway Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,921,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,226. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

