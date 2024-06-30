Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

