Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.52.

MU stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 112.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

