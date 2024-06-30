Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.93 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

