White Wing Wealth Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

White Wing Wealth Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 13.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 3,496,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.