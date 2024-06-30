White Wing Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Wing Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

