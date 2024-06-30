Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.41. 14,905,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.10.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

