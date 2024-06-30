Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

