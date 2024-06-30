Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

