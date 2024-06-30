Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.60 on Friday, reaching $298.70. 3,496,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,565. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

