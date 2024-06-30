WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.48. 2,879,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its 200-day moving average is $279.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $355.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.