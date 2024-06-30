WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.09 during trading on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

