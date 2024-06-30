WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,472 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period.

date 2024-06-30

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $264.30. The stock had a trading volume of 228,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,690. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $267.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average is $241.46. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.



iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

