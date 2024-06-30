WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,661 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 467,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,992. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

