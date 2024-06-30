Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $282.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,713 shares of company stock valued at $109,278,793 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.56 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.