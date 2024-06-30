Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 77,471 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

